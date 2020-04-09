James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,886.59

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,886.59 and traded as low as $1,292.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $1,394.00, with a volume of 29,474 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,602.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,883.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22.

Get James Fisher & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird purchased 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.