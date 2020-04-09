Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $172.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.13.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,122,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.