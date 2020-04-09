Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $169.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.53.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. 2,223,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.