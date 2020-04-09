Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (INFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 13th

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of INFR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.08.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?

Dividend History for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit