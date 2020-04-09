Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,005,910 shares in the company, valued at C$150,177.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 854,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

