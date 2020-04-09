Mackie Downgrades Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Hold

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mackie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PROF. Cowen began coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

PROF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,548,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

