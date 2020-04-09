Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $113.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,336,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $127.78. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

