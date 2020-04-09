Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $113.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.
NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,336,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $127.78. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.