Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,264,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $6,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after buying an additional 85,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

