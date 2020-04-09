Maxim Group Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $10.00

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 2,667,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,270. The firm has a market cap of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

