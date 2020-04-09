Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,241,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

