Mercury Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $349,166.03 and $61.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

