Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura upped their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,734,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,823,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,292,734 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,877,000 after acquiring an additional 177,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

