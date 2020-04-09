Morgan Stanley Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $10.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.
Shares of HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,603,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.