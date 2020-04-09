Morgan Stanley Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $10.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,603,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

