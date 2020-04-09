Morgan Stanley Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $60.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,816. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 120,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,987,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

