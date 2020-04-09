M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $1.75. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.41 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.75. 1,221,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

