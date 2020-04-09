M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $107.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $176.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

MTB stock traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.64. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

