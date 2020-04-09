M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.
Shares of MTB traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.75. 1,218,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
