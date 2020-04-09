M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of MTB traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.75. 1,218,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

