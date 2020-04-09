NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,443,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.28. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

