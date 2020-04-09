NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $1.60 by Analysts at Citigroup

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $1.80 to $1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEX. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.94.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 3,099,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,365. The stock has a market cap of $399.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.