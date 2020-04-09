Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 6,142,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,643. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

