North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.83

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as low as $22.86. North West shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 118,679 shares trading hands.

NWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of North West from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.80.

North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$553.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that North West Company Inc will post 1.8331824 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

