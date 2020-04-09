NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.70

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $9.28. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 673,775 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

