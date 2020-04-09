Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NG stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,732. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

