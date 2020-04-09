Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

