Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Price Target Cut to $0.70

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $3.75 to $0.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.49.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

NYSE PEI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.