Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAG. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE PAG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 609,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,685. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

