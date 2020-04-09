Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAG. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
NYSE PAG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 609,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,685. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.