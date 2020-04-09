Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $78.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.
PM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,280,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
