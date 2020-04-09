Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $78.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

PM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,280,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

