Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 6,900,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,259. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $366,109,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $70,492,000. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 3,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,604,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,468 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $50,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,178,000 after purchasing an additional 597,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.