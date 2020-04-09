Piper Sandler Lowers Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $170.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.70. 4,900,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.89. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

