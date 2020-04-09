PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

