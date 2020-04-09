PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $107.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.47.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.17. 2,182,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,441. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

