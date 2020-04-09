PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. PPX Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About PPX Mining (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

