Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,747,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.