PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target Cut to $128.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $182.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded up $12.16 on Tuesday, hitting $141.59. 141,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

