Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,533. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $79,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

