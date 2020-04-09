Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $373.06-373.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.43 million.Qiagen also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qiagen from to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Commerzbank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,676. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

