Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 2,211,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,407. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -197.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qiagen from to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.54.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

