Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.94

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.94 and traded as low as $30.36. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 990,749 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 585.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.93.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.