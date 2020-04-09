Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.94

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.94 and traded as low as $30.36. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 990,749 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 585.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.93.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit