Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ: CBMG):
- 4/2/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/24/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/20/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/4/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/26/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
CBMG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,963. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.02.
Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.
