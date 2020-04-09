Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $104,382.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

