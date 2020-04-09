Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 2,772,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,183. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

