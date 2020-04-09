Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSG. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. 1,667,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,049. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,829. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.