Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hilton Food Group (HFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON: HFG) in the last few weeks:
- 4/7/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 4/7/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/1/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 3/25/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/25/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 3/9/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/26/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/12/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
LON HFG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,088 ($14.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The stock has a market cap of $889.17 million and a PE ratio of 29.41. Hilton Food Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 980.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,021.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
