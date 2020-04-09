Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hilton Food Group (HFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON: HFG) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/7/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/1/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/25/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/9/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/26/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – Hilton Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON HFG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,088 ($14.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The stock has a market cap of $889.17 million and a PE ratio of 29.41. Hilton Food Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 980.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,021.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

