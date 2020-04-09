Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $53.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 736,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after buying an additional 3,301,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,512,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 229,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

