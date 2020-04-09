Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Up 1.3%

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 65,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 36,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Rezolute Company Profile (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

