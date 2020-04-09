RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $7.75 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.50 to $7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLJ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 3,446,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.