Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

ROG traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. 95,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,240. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.