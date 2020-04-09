RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $77.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.