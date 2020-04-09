Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $44.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s previous close.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 2,144,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

