Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 821,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

